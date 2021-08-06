DO YOU KNOW THEM: Brownsville PD asks public for help identifying theft trio

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three theft suspects.

Police are searching for two women and one man who committed theft at an Old Navy located at 2780 Pablo Kisel in Brownsville.

The theft occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28.

Officials provided a video and photos when asking the public for assistance. Photos provided show the two women involved in the theft.

The first woman has red hair and is seen wearing a blue long sleeve with pink sleeves and black bottoms.

The second woman has dark-colored hair and is seen wearing a sleeveless light brown tee shirt with jeans.

Anyone with information about the identity of the three individuals is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)546-8477 or submit an online tip here.