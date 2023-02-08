Brownsville Police Detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of this subject. (ValleyCentral)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A surveillance camera at an international bridge has provided investigators with the image of a “person of interest” connected to a stolen vehicle, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Now they are asking for the public’s help.

Brownsville detectives “are looking for the identity or whereabouts of this subject,” the department posted online with a photo of a man driving a white pickup truck. In this image, the man is wearing a dark baseball cap with what appears to be a Mexican flag logo.

Police say the image was captured by a surveillance camera at one of the international bridges.

“This subject is a person of interest in a theft of a motor vehicle case that occurred at the 500 block of West Jefferson on [Jan. 18],” the department stated. “The subject took a 2017 Ford Raptor.”

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the man is asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by calling (956)546-TIPS (8477). The information you provide could earn you a cash reward. All calls remain anonymous.