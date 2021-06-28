‘Do not disturb the turtles’ As nesting season arrives, officials ask to watch, not bother

PORT ISABEL, Texas (KVEO)—There is an increase in turtle nesting at South Padre Island. While it may be exciting to watch, Sea Turtle, Inc. asks not to disturb the process.

Female turtles can lay up to 1,000 eggs over several hours throughout the months of April and September.

The most common nesting female turtle is the Lepidochelys kempii, also known as the Kemp’s Ridley Sea turtle which typically lays 1,000 eggs.

Photo Courtesy: Sea Turtle Inc.

While that may seem like large number, not all eggs make it to adulthood.

According to Sea Turtle, Inc. Kemp’s Ridley adults normally weigh between 75 to 100 pounds.

The turtle was on the verge of extinction but protection laws are helping protect nesting sites.

Sea Turtle Inc. was not available for an interview but encouraged KVEO to help spread the word on the following if you encounter a turtle nesting:

Keep your distance

Do not disturb

Call (956) 243-4361 or the turtle hotline number 1-866-TURTLE-5