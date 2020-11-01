DNC Chair Tom Perez attends Get Out the Vote events in Brownsville, McAllen

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) As we inch closer to Election Day, Democrats are making last minute efforts in the Rio Grande Valley.

“Latinos can make the difference next Tuesday and that’s why we’re here,” said Democratic National Committee Chair, Tom Perez.

Perez spoke at a get out the vote canvas kick-off in Brownsville with state and local Democratic leaders in attendance.

Among the leaders who spoke at the event were State Senator Eddie Lucio, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino and Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez.

“228,000 lives and counting, almost 11,000 here in Cameron county, and we’ve been trying to do our part,” said Judge Trevino in reference to the current administration’s handling of the pandemic.

“This crisis is clearly on the president’s lap. It’s more than one crisis, it’s the coronavirus, it’s the economy, it’s the civil rights crisis. We have a humanitarian crisis on the border and a president who’s in over his head,” said Perez.

Perez spoke about the need for Latinos to go out and vote and said that was the reason many Democrats have visited the Valley so close to the election.

“I firmly believe that when Latinos vote, democrats win. We had a 40% participation rate of Latinos in 2016. With all due respect, that’s not good enough. So we’ve been investing in organizing in Latino communities across the state,” said Perez.

When asked about the large numbers of Trump supporters that have appeared at rallies across the Valley, Perez said the Valley is part of the path that leads to turning Texas blue and the polls will reflect that.

“We’re very excited about the turn out that we’ve seen, this is record. Look at what’s happened, more people have already voted than in 2016,” said Perez.

After the canvas kick-off in Brownsville, Perez was in McAllen for another get out the vote event to encourage those who did not vote early, to vote on Election Day.