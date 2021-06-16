Disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico now likely to become a depression by end of the week

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—Showers and storms associated with an area of low pressure continue to meander over the Bay of Campeche.

The National Hurricane Center has increased the probability of depression or tropical storm forming to 70% over the next 48 hours and 90% over the next five days.

The chance of rainfall for the Rio Grande Valley depends on how close along the coast the disturbance gets.

Based on the current forecast model data, rain chances will go up for Thursday and Friday before hot and dry conditions take over for the upcoming weekend.

The 2021 Hurricane Season started a few weeks ago and there continues to be a high chance of a tropical depression forming in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th with an above active season expected.

