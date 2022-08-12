HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you have any outdoor weekend plans in the Rio Grande Valley, you might want to stay up to date on the weather forecast for the next 48 hours.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, an area of disorganized storms in the northern Gulf of Mexico is likely to form into a tropical low.

The National Hurricane Center is now giving this system a 10% chance of development into a tropical depression within the next two days. Although this is a low chance for development, keep in mind that we could still see widespread rain and storms that could lead to localized flooding in some locations in the RGV.

This system will become better organized and move westward toward the Texas coast Friday evening into Saturday bringing rain and storms for the southern half of the state.

Expect rainfall accumulations in the Rio Grande Valley to range from 1-3″. Keep in mind that areas receiving 2-3″ of rain within 1-2 hours could lead to localized flooding in poor drainage areas. Some storms could pack a punch with cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain at times.

The set up for Saturday is for the center of the low pressure system to head into the Texas coast bringing much needed rain to drought stricken areas across the southern half of the state.

