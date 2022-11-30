RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas leaders are working to enhance school safety across the state. Funds are being provided to eligible school districts for silent alert systems to be installed in schools.

The silent alert system is used to warn about life threatening and emergency situations like an active shooter.

The state is offering funding to eligible districts to install these systems but officials with Donna Independent School District say the funding is not enough.

“We’re also concerned though, that these funds are just not going to go far enough. The silent panic alert grant was to the tune of about $40,000 Donna ISD has 22 schools that only funds one campus,” said Angela Dominguez, Donna ISD Superintendent. “We definitely are going to need additional funds with the cost of upgrading school systems that are older.”

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District was recently awarded money for school safety. Leaders are trying to make that money stretch across many campuses.

“Let’s see how much we can get, our biggest bang for our buck and secure as many schools as we can,” said PSJA ISD Police Chief Rolando Garcia.

PSJA officials are already putting some of that money to use.

“We upgraded our doors and put it to where you have to have an electronic swipe card to gain access to our facilities. It allows for an extra layer of protection for those campuses,” Garcia said.

Officials for both PSJA and Donna ISD are putting students safety first but more funding is needed to upgrade security.

“So we appreciate them and we want them to continue allowing those dollars to flow to our school systems,” Dominguez said.

Schools can apply for grants to receive these systems. Public school districts and open enrollment charter schools are eligible.

The deadline for schools to apply is Dec. 12.