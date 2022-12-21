MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mid-Valley experienced a shakeup of superintendents Tuesday night.

Richard Rivera (Courtesy of Mercedes ISD)

Purple is the new orange for Richard Rivera, who will be leaving the Mercedes Independent School District as its interim superintendent and will become the interim in Weslaco, where the school board voted to part ways with its own superintendent, Dino Coronado.

Rivera had resigned earlier this week from the Mercedes Independent School District, which became effective after a Tuesday meeting by the district’s board.

One city to the west, the Weslaco district voted to bring Rivera back to its administration during a special meeting Tuesday night that started with a public commenter who was admonished by the district’s attorney not to direct personal attacks against the district’s superintendent, Dino Coronado.

Regardless, the Weslaco school board entered and exited executive session to approve a possible agreement for Coronado’s voluntary resignation. The motion was approved 4-3 to part ways with Coronado.

Dino Coronado (Courtesy of Weslaco ISD)

“I get it, sometimes agreements don’t work out and parties have to go separate ways,” trustee Jaime Rodriguez said. “But I do feel like it’s something that should have been handled a little differently and I don’t feel as a district [we] should be held liable for any agreements that might be out there. And if there is some wrongdoing by any party, in my opinion, that should come to light. And we shouldn’t have to be held liable for anything that might come out of this agreement, and that’s just my two cents there.”

The timing of the resignation vote was not right for trustee Armando Cuellar, Jr..

“I believe Dr. Coronado has done his very best to move this district forward,” Cuellar said. “He’s invested in personnel, bringing people in from the outside to move this district forward, has done a lot of positive things that I’m very pleased with.”

Trustee Ben Castillo said a decision to accept a voluntary resignation versus “entering a termination process” came down to “cost and time and length.”

“In my opinion, I’m not the lawyer for the district, but I do think we would meet the threshold for just cause if we were to pursue [termination] if we were to pursue it,” Castillo added. “But going down that route, that process by statute is complicated. Lawyers are involved. It’s just a very lengthy process, and by entering in to an agreement like this, it saves everyone the time and effort to go through something like this. And it at the end of the day, when you do a cost analysis of this, it washes out.”

The board member did not specify why he felt the district had any reason to pursue a termination.

Coronado was not immediately available for comment and was not in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting.

The board immediately authorized the hiring of Rivera. This motion passed unanimously and received applause from the audience.

Weslaco ISD posted Tuesday night:

Dr. Dino Coronado has announced his resignation as Superintendent of Schools for the Weslaco Independent School District. An agreement has been reached which allows Dr. Coronado the ability to pursue other interests and permits the Board to pursue hiring another Superintendent. The Board and Dr. Coronado have entered into the agreement believing it is in their respective best interests and the best interests of the District. The board appointed Dr. Richard Rivera as Interim Superintendent. Rivera was Superintendent at Weslaco ISD for 14 years. Dr. Rivera first joined WISD in 1967 as a classroom teacher and coach. In 1974, Rivera became Principal at Mary Hoge Junior High School, serving for five years. In 1979, Rivera became Principal at Mary Hoge Junior High School, serving for five years. In 1979, he became principal at Weslaco High School and held that position for 17 years before becoming Superintendent in 1996. Rivera also served on the Weslaco ISD School Board for eight years. Weslaco ISD

Rivera decision to leave Mercedes followed a Dec. 15 special meeting of the MISD school board, in which a majority of trustees narrowly rejected a motion to name him the sole finalist in the district’s search for a superintendent.