RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A day after two students were arrested and a weapon was seized at Rio Grande City High School, officials reached out to the community to discuss security and the district’s response.

Officials with the Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District, which provided numerous livestreamed updates throughout Wednesday, continued on Thursday morning, this time to discuss the previous day’s lockdown and the safety procedures implemented at Rio Grande City High School to keep the campus safe.

Superintendent Adolfo Peña Jr. thanked students, staff, administration, and law enforcement for the procedures taken.

“Our students, teachers, and staff are our heroes,” Peña said. “It is because of them there was no chaos. It was orderly, something that is practiced, and was commended by state police.”

The superintendent said the district will continue to increase safety measures at schools but declined to reveal the specifics, for security purposes.

Wednesday’s lockdown occurred when a parent called saying there was a student with a handgun on campus just before 8:30 a.m. Later in the morning, two suspects were detained and a weapon was recovered, officials said.

Peña reiterated that no gunshots were fired.

Parents were allowed to pick up their children at 2 p.m. Wednesday but the process continued for hours.