RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District released a statement two days after an alleged threat made on one of its campuses.
A lockdown was issued Wednesday morning at Rio Grande City High School after a parent called saying there was a student with a handgun on campus, according to Superintendent Adolfo Pena.
Two suspects were detained and a weapon was recovered, according to authorities.
The following statement was posted Friday evening on the RGCGISD Facebook page:
On February 8, 2023 the RGCGID had an incident at Rio Grande City HS which resulted in two students being arrested and the incident is still under investigation by state, local, and federal authorities. At no point in time were any shots fired or weapon used and no one was injured during the incident. Further, there is no credible information that any teacher, person of interest, or administrator was a specific target. RGCGISD would like to remind our community to keep informed by the district’s official means of communication for updates and accurate information. RGCGISD’s priority of student safety and staff safety has been reinforced with this incident. RGCGISD is continuing to take safety measures, safeguards, and safety protocols to improve potential breaches in our security. RGCGISD wants to assure the entire community that student safety and staff safety will remain our most sacred priority!Rio Grande City Grulla ISD