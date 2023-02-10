RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District released a statement two days after an alleged threat made on one of its campuses.

A lockdown was issued Wednesday morning at Rio Grande City High School after a parent called saying there was a student with a handgun on campus, according to Superintendent Adolfo Pena.

Two suspects were detained and a weapon was recovered, according to authorities.

The following statement was posted Friday evening on the RGCGISD Facebook page: