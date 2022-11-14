DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna Independent School District has opened the Valley’s only early childhood stand-alone campus.

“My favorite part about learning is when we do fun activities,” said Gisselle Salinas, first grader at Rivas Primary Discovery Academy.

The newly designated early childhood campus only serves students from pre-k to second grade.

“Our students are getting different opportunities that they get from other elementary schools not everybody gets early exposure to fine arts, to the visual, to the music all of those areas so this is really unique,” said Angela Dominguez, Donna ISD Superintendent.

After completing second grade – students then move onto the Casarez Discovery Academy until fifth grade.

“I want my child to experience things that are not in a traditional setting,” said Irazema Reyes Curriculum Specialist Donna ISD and parent.

The Rivas facility focuses on early childhood learning and gives students access to a variety of programs and industries like agriculture and music.

“My child is going to be well rounded not only are they going to be learning the state standards, the TEKS, but these hands on experiences that they’re not going to be able to experience anywhere else,” Reyes said.

Renovations took place to create the state-of the art early learning center that officials say is unlike any other.