RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District Police have arrested an employee for his inappropriate conduct with a student.

On Tuesday, Antonio Zavala-Villarreal, 81, was arrested for Compelling Prostitution Under Age 18, a first-degree felony.

The charge is defined as causing by any means a child younger than 18 years to commit prostitution.

Rio Grande City Grulla CISD released a statement to ValleyCentral regarding the arrest.