RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District Police have arrested an employee for his inappropriate conduct with a student.
On Tuesday, Antonio Zavala-Villarreal, 81, was arrested for Compelling Prostitution Under Age 18, a first-degree felony.
The charge is defined as causing by any means a child younger than 18 years to commit prostitution.
Rio Grande City Grulla CISD released a statement to ValleyCentral regarding the arrest.
At RGCISD, student safety is of utmost priority. RGCGISD was made aware of an employee’s inappropriate conduct with a student. The employee was immediately arrested, and his employment with the district was also immediately terminated. Again, at RGCGISD, we are here to insure our students’ safety and will not tolerate inappropriate conduct by any of our personnel.RGCGISD Spokesperson