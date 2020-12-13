District Attorney shares how to deter package thieves during holiday season

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Online shopping has seen a major increase this year, which has also led to higher rates of package theft.

“These are packages that people have saved up their money to buy Christmas gifts for their kids, grandkids, family and along comes a criminal and takes your package,” Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz said. “It’s very disheartening and its very expensive.”

Saenz says incidences of package theft always increase around the holidays, and this year they have a greater advantage to steal due to more deliveries occuring.

“These crooks are very good about it; they’ve gotten to the point where they’re actually following the UPS or FedEx truck to the next stop,” he said. “As soon as they deliver the package, they’ll scope around for a few minutes then make a dash for it to get your package and they’re off.”

He says one of the best things to deter porch pirates is installing a camera.

“That’s the first thing they’re going to check for,” he said. “If they recognize these doorbell cameras, if they see you have one, they’re more than likely not going to stop at your house.”

Without one, he says it’s virtually impossible for police to find the thief due to lack of evidence.

Other recommendations include: tracking your package and signing up for updates, requesting a signature, re-routing it if you won’t be home, getting insurance, using a credit — not debit — card to pay and relying on you neighbors.

“If your neighbor is retired or not working at that time ask him or her to go next door and pick up your package and take it home and you can pick it up later,” Saenz said.

He adds another benefit of a camera is you can share the footage online.

“Maybe somebody will recognize the individual, or somebody will recognize the car,” he said. “So we have had cases where that has been very successful.”

Charges for package theft can range from a class A misdemeanor to a third-degree felony, depending on value and total homes stolen from.