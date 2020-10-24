District attorney and others bring awareness to domestic violence

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — On Friday morning Cameron County brought awareness to domestic violence through retraining.

The district attorney’s office, Brownsville Police and Texas Southmost College (TSC) gathered to talk about prevention strategies as well as show a video that encourages families to get their loved ones help if they are in a dangerous relationship.

“We need to talk about domestic violence. We need to bring awareness to this issue. It is about talking about it that we can bring positive change. We need to talk to our daughters we need to talk to our sons.” Said TSC President Dr. Jesus Roberto Rodriguez.

The Cameron County Family Violence Task Force has seen an increase in calls during the pandemic. Officers and investigators say they hope through this training those numbers will go down.