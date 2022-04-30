HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The inspiration of TXDOT’s Talk, Text, Crash campaign came about due to an increase of distracted driving crashes across the state.

According to TXDOT, distracted driving deaths increased seventeen percent last year compared to 2020.

Data from last year shows 431 people were killed and over 29 hundred more were seriously hurt.

The data comes from multiple South Texas counties including Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr, and Willacy.

Ray Pedraza with TXDOT said distracted driving is preventable and encourages all drivers to keep their eyes on the road.

“If you’re a passenger in the vehicle, don’t distract the driver, don’t gamble anyone that you are on the road with,” he said.

Texting and driving are not only dangerous, but it is also illegal. TXDOT said if you get caught the first offense is ninety-nine dollars.

“A second offense can cost you up to 200 dollars; those people think it can never happen to them until it does so again that call or that text can wait,” said Pedraza.

To help spread awareness on distracted driving, TxDOT will have its “Talk, Text, Crash” exhibit at La Plaza mall from 10 am to 9 pm.

Pedraza said the exhibit’s driving simulator gives people a real-life sense of how distractions affect driving. He said it also shows how one person’s actions can have life-changing consequences.