HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen and the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society are still at odds over the organization’s financial disclosures.

The city provides four hundred thousand dollars annually to the organization, which accounts for about forty percent of its funding.

The city said it has requested more in-depth reporting about how the shelter spends its money.

“It’s not about a dollar amount, it’s about transparency, accountability and understanding where tax dollars are being spent, that’s all that this is about,” said Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda.

For its part, the group said it has always provided the city with financial information when requested. Harlingen acknowledged RGVHS has provided monthly financial statements but said they’re just summaries and not comprehensive reports.

Sepulveda said, “Industry standard, you’d have an income sheet you’d have a balance sheet, you’d have profit and loss, you would have cash flows, you’d have a better understanding.”

The city had requested about a dozen financial and operational items from the organization, some of which, RGVHS said they were unwilling to turn over.

The group said the city’s requests included proprietary information such as grant funding, donors and community members that RGVHS has refused to turn over.

Mayor Sepulveda said the most important item the city wanted was a comprehensive annual report. RGVHS said they would be unable to provide either a report for 2022 or a budget for the upcoming year.

“Monthly reports aren’t what we’re going to look at, at the end of the year and so, the comprehensive annual report will give you that breakdown, so that way we can look to see, ok, this is where that money was spent,” Sepulveda said.

In October, City Commissioners held a workshop to address some of the concerns they had with how the shelter was operating.

Harlingen has said the city initiated inquiries into the Society’s use of taxpayer money, but more questions about shelter operations had come up during that process.

The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society and the city of Mission agreed to a partnership in January, where RGVHS would take over operations for the Mission animal shelter in February.

Mayor Sepulveda and other Harlingen City Commissioners had expressed concerns that Harlingen taxpayer funds were being used to operate the Mission shelter, and vice versa.

In a statement released by RGVHS, the group states “We have been completely transparent that the financials provided are a reflection of both shelters we run combined, Mayor Norma Sepulveda, Commissioner Rene Perez, Shannon, Josh, and City Manager Gabriel Gonzalez have all been fully aware for months.”

Sepulveda said she asked for reports and documentation that were specific to Harlingen. RGVHS provided the city with a financial document titled Operating Income & Expenses Harlingen, covering October 2022 through September 2023.

Mayor Sepulveda said she’s still unsure if this report covers only the Harlingen facility or includes both shelters run by RGVHS.

Harlingen officials also said RGVHS was refusing to accept animals brought to its facility by the city’s Animal Control department.

Sepulveda said the most basic, fundamental piece of the contract RGVHS has with the city is to take in animals from the city, and that it is legally and contractually obligated to do so.

In an email sent last week, RGVHS interim Director of Operations Melissa Saldana informed the city that it would no longer accept animals from Animal Control without any contact information.

“Effective immediately, the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society will not accept any animals through animal control without contact information,” RGVSH said in an email. “Whether that be a stray animal or an owner surrender, this small adjustment could make a significant difference in the lives of both our community and the animals in need.”

From the same RGVHS statement issued Saturday, the group said it never refused to take in animals it was legally obligated to take. It goes on to state, “The fact of the matter is Animal control officers are being used as Uber drivers to pick up owner-surrendered animals and puppies, rather than picking up animals who truly need to be picked up as the Mayor claims.”

Harlingen has said that due to a lack of transparency, it will not provide the Humane Society the four hundred thousand dollars it has requested this year.

Harlingen has invited other organizations to become the city’s animal shelter operator. Mayor Sepulveda said RGVHS was welcome to apply for that position, as long as the group complied with financial reporting requirements and other contractual obligations.

In another part of the statement from RGVHS, the group said, “Unfortunately, the city has manipulated the information and their ultimate goal is to remove the Humane Society no matter what it takes.”

The statement concludes by saying, “The Humane Society will remain committed to the community in saving lives and seeking out partnerships that share the same common goal to improve the overall welfare of animals in our community.”

Mayor Sepulveda said animal welfare is a quality of life issue, and that the same funds will still be allocated for shelter services even if the partnership with RGVHS ends.

At the October City Commission workshop, the city announced plans for a new shelter facility to be built on about ten acres of land the city owns, near the Transfer Station and Public Works building.

