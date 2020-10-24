Disney XD star fundraising for the Gladys Porter Zoo

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – Some financial relief may be on the way for the Gladys Porter Zoo.

Youtubers and a Disney XD star are using their platforms to raise money for the zoo.

“To see something like COVID affect not only the zoo but all businesses, it really hurts your heart and you’re wondering what you could do to help,” said Disney XD star and Youtuber, Parker Coppins.

Coppins moved to Harlingen with his family when he was four years old and left when he was 14 to peruse acting.

“It impacted me a lot because I grew up in the Rio Grande Valley. And as a four-year-old I went to the zoo, I have photos of me as a four-year-old being next to animals and being at the petting zoo,” he said.

Now, he is now working with other youtubers Brianna and Hyper to raise $100,000, to get the zoo through the end of the year.

“I don’t think that that’s a crazy number, I’ve worked online and sold merchandise and helped creators and we’ve raised 30,000 before in a couple days,” said Coppins.

The GoFundMe campaign has reached over $3,000 and Coppins feels it’s a good start.

Videos posted on YouTube have reached millions including those in the Rio Grande Valley

“To see the comments be like ‘this is the Gladys Porter Zoo, I go there all the time.’ And to see a YouTuber, the people they look up to, these young kids, in a world of theirs, I think is very powerful for those young people,” he said.

Now they’re hoping the online community and the Rio Grande Valley will hear their message and contribute.

“You think a family of three kids eats a lot of food, imagine a family of three lions, not to mention everything else,” said Coppins.