Disney Stores in the RGV to close in the next couple of weeks

Logo of a Disney Store is seen at Disneyland park in Chessy, near Marne-la-Vallee, outside Paris on March 31, 2012. AFP PHOTO / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The only two Disney Stores in the Rio Grande Valley will be closed by mid-September, according to shopDisney.

The closures come after Disney’s March announcement that the company will focus more on “its eCommerce business and significantly reduce its brick-and-mortar footprint.”

Disney’s announcement stated that the company would close at least 60 stores in North America this year because consumers shifted their behaviors to online shopping during the pandemic.

The two RGV locations which are in McAllen at The Plaza Mall and in Mercedes at the Rio Grand Valley Premium Outlets will be closed on or before Sept. 15.

“Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world. We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected eCommerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises,” said Stephanie Young, president, Consumer Products Games, and Publishing in a statement.

NewsNation reported that in March seven Texas Disney Stores closed in El Paso, Houston, Laredo, and San Antonio.

Target announced on Monday they will triple the number of Disney stores inside of their stores. Target plans to add more than 160 “shop-in-shop” locations by the end of 2021.

There are six Target locations in the RGV, it is unknown if these stores will open a “shop-in-shop” Disney store.