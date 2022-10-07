MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Disney fans in the Rio Grande Valley can relive their VHS glory days with Disney Princess – The Concert coming to McAllen on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Disney Princess – The Concert features broadway performers appearing as themselves to sing the iconic Disney princess songs that inspire dreamers of all ages.

The event is presented by Pandora Jewelry and features a quartet of Broadway, television, and animated film icons singing the music from every Disney princess alongside their music director and enchanting prince.

The stars aim to immerse their audience in Disney magic with their theatrical effects and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen.

Disney Concerts has announced that the cast for the Oct. 20 show will be made up of Christy Altomare, Broadway’s original Anya in Anastasia; Susan Egan, Broadway’s original Belle in Beauty and the Beast and the voice of Meg in Hercules; Isabelle McCalla, Broadway’s Jasmine in Aladdin; and Syndee Winters, Broadway’s Nala in The Lion King.

The concert is about two hours long with an intermission and is recommended for a general audience.

“This production strives to create a welcome environment for all, but it should be noted that this theatrical concert experience utilizes Broadway-level sound, theatrical lighting and haze, and larger-than-life LED screens for animated visuals, which may affect those with photo- or audio-sensitivities,” a news release from Disney Concerts stated.

Tickets to the event are being sold online at Lexus Live in McAllen.