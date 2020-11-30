Disney on Ice returns to the Payne Arena

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Disney on Ice is back at the Payne Arena, but it will return with new safety guidelines to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Rio Grande Valley residents can join Mickey Mouse and his friends at Disney on ICE “Dream Big” while following wellness protocols.

Credit: Payne Arena

According to Payne Arena general manager Eric Trevino, seating capacity will be reduced for upcoming performances and tickets will be for sale in pre-determine “Seating Pods.”

These pods will be physically distanced from one another to keep guests of different parties separated.

Credit: Payne Arena

Seating Pods will have to be purchased in their entirety and will not be able to be divided. All tickets within a pod must be shared by guests who are attending the performance together.

Sitting in a seat outside of your pod is not allowed, and all seating pods are subject to availability.

Credit: Payne Arena

All guests ages two and older are required to wear a face covering. However, they can be removed when guests are actively eating or drinking, so long as they’re socially distanced from others and put it back on when finished. Disposable masks will be available at the entrance for those who forget to bring their own.

Guests are encouraged to check the temperature of everyone in their party prior to arriving. Those who have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher are asked to stay at home.

Disney On Ice will perform from Dec. 23 through January 3rd.

To learn more about show schedule or other guidelines, click here.