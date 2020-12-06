Disney On Ice returning to the Rio Grande Valley with safety guidelines

HIDALGO, Texas (KVEO) – For more than 15 years, the Disney On Ice show has been a holiday success.

Payne Arena General Manager Eric Treviño says the show is a nice gesture of holiday spirit but a full house won’t be expected this year.

“We usually do 3,800 per show but we are going down for 1,500 for COVID reasons and pandemic reasons,” he said.

According to Treviño, the show will be a great way for families to spread positivity and joy this holiday season.

“All the Disney characters from all the princesses from Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, everyone is gonna be there,” he said. “It’s going to be good for the kids to get out the house, I know they do a lot of Zoom, Zoom classrooms and they get to see something that’s in a safe environment for the RGV.”

Although Treviño is confident about the safety precautions taking place for the show, he’s leaving it up for the community to decide.

“We are not forcing people to come to the show but if you are willing to take all safety precautions, take the risk and we are making all things happen for it to be safe as possible for you to come and enjoy the show,” he said.

Payne Arena has made a guest wellness chart on their website to help showcase show procedures attendees.

Treviño would like everyone to take the opportunity to watch the show but strongly encourages those who feel sick to stay at home.

For further information about the Disney on Ice show it is recommended to stay up to date with the Payne Arena‘s website.