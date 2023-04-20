HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Payne Arena in Hidalgo is currently showing “Disney On Ice”.

If you’re a fan of Mickey Mouse and the gang they will be in the Rio Grande Valley through April 23.

Cast member Quiesto Spieringshoek stopped by ValleyCentral Studios to talk about his experiences with Disney On Ice.

“My experience is nice extends when I started my skating career. Mickey Mouse is one of my favorite characters. When I was five years old, I used to wear him on my chest to school. So they bring the magic and they really are yet to give you the magic and we are yet to show you the magic.”

You can see Quiesto Spieringshoek and the rest of the cast through April 23 at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas.

For more information visit the Payne Arena.