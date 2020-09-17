Disinfecting equipment used by pro sports teams now at Brownsville ISD athletics

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Virolyze, a company that has made sanitizing misting tunnels for NFL teams, gave the Brownsville Independent School District the same misting solution for their student athletes.

10 middle schools and six high schools in the district will now have access to the USDA approved solution. The Brownsville ISD athletic director said it has been in the works since last spring.

Gilbert Leal, BISD Athletic director, “Trying to find innovative ways for us to be able to take care of our athletes and for us to be able to have the chance to compete.”

The district said the foggers are for weight rooms and other athletic use. They will help in the effort of slowing and stopping the spread of COVID-19.

