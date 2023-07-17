MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local disc golfers came together on Sunday for a tournament at Disc Golf Park, also known as Green Jay Park, in McAllen.

Event organizers said they want to save the park from a proposed business development. The park is a popular site for families, birdwatchers, and disc golfers.

“There’s a lot of people who enjoy it and it’s very, very well used,” said Geoff Alger with Save McAllen Greenspace. “More people are going to continue to use it and our hope is to preserve it so future generations can also come out and use it.”

The 956 Disc Golf group hosted a tournament to rally support for keeping the park a green space. The site was chosen by the Zoho Corporation, a technology company based in India, as the new home for their Rio Grande Valley campus.

In a recent statement to ValleyCentral, Zoho stated, “Nothing is final yet, but we are excited about the potential to deepen our roots and expand our operations in McAllen in a way that benefits the entire community.”

Some participants say they have no objection to the company expanding in McAllen, but do not want that expansion to come at the expense of the park.

“Everybody that I’ve talked to welcomes Zoho to this area, but they are adamant about, not on this piece of property,” said Alger.

The land is not currently zoned for commercial or industrial use. The McAllen Planning and Zoning Commission has twice rejected a proposal to re-zone the area. The most recent vote was last week.

Some people we spoke with say they don’t think the company understands the area is more than just an empty lot.

“Despite what the city says, it’s not vacant property, and it’s not really available to them,” Alger said.

“They didn’t know it was a park. They didn’t know it was a disc golf park. They just thought it was an empty piece of land that was vacant and it’s not vacant,” said Leo De La Rosa, 956 Disc Golf event organizer.

The final decision about the re-zoning of the park is up to the McAllen City Commission. A supermajority of the commission may overrule the Planning and Zoning Commission’s decision.

The next McAllen City Commission meeting is scheduled for July 24.