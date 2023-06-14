The large awning over the gas pumps at the Stripes at Lark and 23rd Street in McAllen was blown over by high winds. By Brad Ginsberg

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The disaster loan outreach centers in Hidalgo County will be permanently closing their doors this month, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced.

SBA announced it will permanently close its McAllen Outreach Center on Tuesday, June 20 and its Palmview Outreach Center on Wednesday, June 21.

“SBA opened the centers to provide personalized assistance to Texas businesses and residents who were affected by the severe storms, thunderstorms, large hail and straight-line winds that occurred April 28,” Tanya N. Garfield, Director of the SBA said.

The two outreach centers will continue to assist residents with loans and damages across the Rio Grande Valley until their doors close.

“Until the centers close, SBA customer service representatives will continue to be available

to meet with businesses and residents to answer their questions, explain SBA’s disaster loan

program and close their approved disaster loans,” Garfield said.

Businesses and residences can meet with SBA representatives at either disaster loan location with no appointment necessary.

Both locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

The centers will be closed Monday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth.

The centers are located at 700 N. Main St. in McAllen and 2401 N. Moorefield Rd. in Palmview.