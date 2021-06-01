Disappearing beach in South Padre Island, replenishment underway

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO)- South Padre Island’s beaches are looking a bit more crowded, but not with people.

Instead, there are bulldozers, pipes and construction workers packed onto the beach trying to replenish the sand.

“We were very lucky to work with the Army Core of Engineers and the Texas General Land Office. They are doing a maintenance dredge of the Brazos Santiago paths,” SPI Coastal Coordinator, Erika Hughston said.

Hughston said that 380,000 cubic yards of sand to be distributed 75% to SPI and 25% will be for Cameron County public beaches.

Construction will continue to move down the beach, but only in two block increments—leaving the rest of the beach open to the public.

The only part of the beach that will remain closed is wherever the heavy machinery is being kept.

The owner of Clayton’s Bar and Grill, Clayton Brashear said that although a large portion of the beach behind his establishment is under construction, he understands the importance of this project.

“We need the sand on our beach. We’re happy to get it,” Clayton Brashear said.

SPI beaches are expected to go back to normal mid or late June, according to Hughston.