SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville welcomed a new priest to its ranks.

San Juan Native Genaro Garza III was ordained Saturday morning at the Basilica in San Juan. Friends, family and community members gathered to welcome the new priest.

“I was very excited. Very nerve-wracking. A lot of whirlwind of emotions, but everything turned out very beautifully, for the glory of God,” Garza said after the ceremony.

Father Joel Flores, Rector at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Brownsville, said the process of becoming a priest can take about eight or nine years.

“Some time is dedicated at the beginning for the study of philosophy, and then the last half is dedicated towards the study of theology, ” Flores said. “With a year of practical experience somewhere in between to get a pastoral feel as to how things work as a priest.”

However, the newly ordained priest said he took an unusual route to the priesthood.

“I had a career before this, so my journey wasn’t as long as someone that doesn’t have college,” Garza said at the Gelman Stained Glass Museum in San Juan, following the ceremony.

Garza worked as a chiropractor in McAllen for a few years before attending seminary. He said he felt an uneasiness because he didn’t feel he was doing what he was meant to do.

Eventually, after years of a restless heart, he felt it was time for a change.

“Nothing that I could have done through that career would have fulfilled the void that I was feeling, that only God can fulfill when I’m doing his work,” Garza said.

Garza said his favorite part of Saturday’s ceremony was looking out over the crowd after he had been ordained.

He said, “Seeing all of the people that have accompanied me throughout my journey, in the different parishes, in the different ministries and them be able to be a part of this seeing them, that was a big blessing.”

Garza is now assigned to the Immaculate Conception Cathedral. He said he had already been assigned to the Brownsville community during his studies, and is happy to be going back.

However, Garza said, he’s ready to go wherever the diocese needs him. “The diocese spreads from Roma, all the way to Port Isabel, and all the way to Raymondville and San Ysidro, so wherever it is that the Lord calls me, wherever it is that the Bishop sends me, then I’m happy to go to serve the people of God.”