BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Diocese of Brownsville released a statement in support of Melissa Lucio, who is on death row after the killing of her 2-year-old daughter.

The statement from Bishop Daniel Flores said that there are factors that may cast doubt on the charge.

“There are many circumstances that cast doubt on Melissa Lucio’s conviction for first-degree murder. Information on this case and on mitigating circumstances surrounding it is readily available for those who want to know more about it.”

The statement continues by criticizing the death penalty.

“Death is not the answer to death,” the statement reads. “One tragedy is not somehow made better by killing someone else. Justice is not suddenly restored because another person dies.”

The statement ends with the urging of the State of Texas to commute her death sentence.

Lucio was arrested in 2007 and charged with capital murder in the death of her two-year-old daughter Mariah.

A 2020 documentary titled State of Texas vs Melissa sparked doubt amongst the public of whether Lucio was guilty, with a petition for her execution to be stopped receiving over 80,000 signatures.

Lucio has been scheduled for lethal injection on April 27, 2022.