Diocese of Brownsville releases statement on governor’s executive order

Source: Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Facebook

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — On Friday the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville responded to the executive order issued by Governor Greg Abbott that is set to take effect on Wednesday, March 10.

The diocese said they will continue with safety protocols currently in place for schools and parishes. And at this time requiring face masks and social distancing.

The diocese added that their concern is for the health and wellbeing of everyone in the local community, especially the most vulnerable populations.

Ongoing consultations about the local situation are taking place, and any changes in diocesan health protocols will be announced by Bishop Daniel Flores at the appropriate time.

