BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Diocese of Brownsville joined the catholic church across the globe to pray for peace in Ukraine and an end to the violence.

Bishop Daniel E. Flores joined Pope Francis’s invitation to bishops around the world to pray for the consecration of Russia and Ukraine.

“I know personally of folks who are on the line and are taking in families who have no place to go and are basically refugees,” Flores said. “The pope recognizes that both the Ukrainian people and the Russian people have agreed devotion to the Mother of God and ask her to take them into her heart and protect them and to some way end the violence.”

Parishioners filled up every pew inside the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Brownsville.

Bishop Flores hopes this mass will spread inspiration to end violence and to hold on to faith.

“Of course, the church prays that the human heart will be changed and we can be a people that are seeking peace and always record to turning to violence to find solutions to disagreements,” Flores said. “If we lose hope we give up and we stop trying and we have continued in a dark day, we have to really trust the light of God’s hopes.