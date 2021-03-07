Diocese of Brownsville not ready to remove mask mandate in its churches

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott’s new state mandate has allowed all Texas businesses to operate at full capacity during the pandemic if they choose to do so.

Currently local churches are taking action to communicate with their people about how they move forward on this decision.

Daniel Flores, Bishop at the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville, says the governor’s order has allowed a returnof freedom, however, CDC protocols will still take place.

“We will continue to use the social distancing in churches and we will continue to use the masks,” Flores said.

Bishop Flores understands there is an increase in Rio Grande Valley residents being vaccinated but says it is too soon to go back to normal.

“We have a lot of vulnerable people and still I think we have to exercise caution out of concern for those who remain vulnerable,” he said.

In addition to precautions, Bishop Flores is also advising the community to take the vaccine.

“What the church is teaching is very clear in this matter and they should not have a fear of conscience in regards to taking the vaccine,” he said.

Bishop Flores says the way churches run will be adjusted only if COVID-19 conditions improve.