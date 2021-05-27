Diocese of Brownsville amends COVID-19 protocols, masks not required for fully vaccinated

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville has amended the COVID-19 safety protocols starting May 29.

According to a letter sent by Bishop Daniel Flores, masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated visitors.

Below are some of the changes:

Limitation of capacity based on the use of every pew no longer enforce, three feet between family groups still in effect

Holy Communion can be given on the tongue or hand at the communicant’s discretion

Printed materials and hymn books can return to yo churches, altar serves are also encouraged to return to their assistance at Mass

Other precautions will remain in place such as the suspension of receiving the Precious Blood from the chalice, holy water fonts are to remain empty and the Sign of Peace will continue to be given with a bow.

To read all the changes click here.

The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville writes they encourage everyone not vaccinated to wear a mask and for everyone to continue taking precautions, adding if they feel sick or not safe to not expose themselves or others.

“The rule is: think of others before you go to Mass.”