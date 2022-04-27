MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dinos & Dragons Adventure Park will be opening at the McAllen Convention Center on Thursday.

The park will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturday.

The park will feature 114 dinosaurs and dragons, according to a post by the McAllen Convention Center.

There will also be food, a dinosaur photo studio, a safari carousel and other rides.

The park will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, the post stated.