Dinos and Dragons Adventure Park set to open on April 15

MCALLEN, Texas — A new adventure park is getting ready to open in the city of McAllen. The Dinos and Dragons Adventure Park at the McAllen Convention Center is set to open on April 15 and will run until May 15.

Photos by: Sal Castro, KVEO

Photos by: Sal Castro, KVEO

Photos by: Sal Castro, KVEO

Photos by: Sal Castro, KVEO

Photos by: Sal Castro, KVEO

The adventure park includes dino rides, a cafe, a carousel, and an open-air movie theater. There are expected to be 116 dinosaur exhibits.

“This is one of the new adventures we are bringing to the city. We brought events year after year after year. I think this one is something that is really going to be safe, outdoors, and fun for all the families,” said Victor “Seby” Haddad, city commissioner district 5.

City officials say the exhibit will be safe and accessible. Click here to register for tickets.