In this file photo, a farmer grabs the a bull by the horns. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The old Dillard’s at Valley Vista Mall will soon become the Rio Grande Valley’s second Murdoch’s Ranch And Home Supply store.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website, the was the last known tenant for the location at 2004 S. Expressway 83.

The privately funded project has an estimated cost of $2,900,000 and will begin construction in January 2024. The store is expected to be 102,482 square feet.

The project includes a complete interior remodel of the vacant Dillard’s store, according to the TDLR website.

Dillard’s department store was an anchor of Valle Vista Mall for decades. As traffic to the mall diminished, the store became a Dillard’s clearance center and then was eventually closed in September 2021.

The Murdoch’s Ranch And Home Supply to be built in its place is scheduled to open in September of 2024.

This is the second Murdoch’s Ranch And Home Supply in the Valley, the first being built in Mission and scheduled to be completed in September of this year.

The Mission and Harlingen locations could become Murdoch’s fourth and fifth Texas store, with a location in Killeen and two other locations expected to open this fall — one each in San Marcos and Schertz.

The store was founded in Bozeman, Montana, and “outfitted with five eager employees,” the company stated online.

“Today, Murdoch’s is proud to have stores spanning six states as well as an e-commerce website,” the website reads. “Our family of stores is staffed with over 2300 dedicated, friendly, and knowledgeable employees who are ready to help.”

Murdoch’s sells clothing, farm and ranch supplies, plus everything you need for cattle and livestock. It also sells tools and hardware, sporting goods, lawn-and-garden products, pets-and-animal products, truck and trailer items, home goods, gifts and toys. Other items include camping, hiking and more.