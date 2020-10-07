Digital Inclusion Week raises awareness for those without access to the internet

HARLINGEN, Texas — New initiatives are being made for those who are not able to use the internet. Digital Inclusion Week draws attention to the barriers some people may have in connecting to the web.

The National Digital Inclusion Alliance said investments could be made at the state, federal and local levels to help get others connected.

Angela Siefer, Executive Director National Digital Inclusion Alliance said, “The reasons that some of their neighbors may not be connected to the internet, could have a lot to do with the cost of the internet. In rural areas it might be that the internet isn’t available.”

The National Digital Inclusion Alliance is also providing digital literacy training, which is available to make the most of technology.

