Digital divide remains the main challenge for educators and students

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Virtual learning is in full force. With the school year looking a lot different, some teachers said the biggest challenge they are facing is the digital divide.

“We’re having a lot of obstacles for example with internet access, so we have families in rural communities or families in colonias that are not equipped with internet,” said Clarissa Riojas a middle school teacher.

School districts across the Valley continue working on providing all of their students with internet access, but another challenge teachers are facing is keeping the students engaged.

“They get tired of just listening and it’s very easy to just turn off the camera and do something else,” said Sylvia Tanguma, a teacher and president of the American Federation of Teachers in McAllen.

Tanguma said educators are trying their best to make this experience worthwhile.

“It’s a challenge because there’s so much that needs to be taught but at the same time you need to keep it short so that they can stay engaged,” said Tanguma.

Whether it is challenges with distractions or internet connectivity, teachers are working overtime to help their students.

“Teachers are recording their lessons, teachers are providing audio for students that need it. So, we are just working overtime to make sure students have what they need right now,” said Riojas.

If your child is having problems connecting to the internet, you are urged to contact your student’s teacher at the school district.