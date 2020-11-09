Diabetes Awareness Month, over 100 million people live with the disease

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The month of November is National Diabetes Awareness Month in the U.S. and there are over 100 million people living with the disease.

In the Rio Grande Valley a majority of the population suffers from diabetes. Health experts with the Diabetes Management Center at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville said nearly half of those with the disease are undiagnosed.

In order to raise awareness, physicians urge residents to get screened.

“We do free screening from A1C, even if they do not know that they have diabetes, we really want them to come in to get checked. Those are symptoms they should take serious”, said Yecica Serrata, Director, Diabetes Management Center.

For more information contact Valley Regional Medical Center at 956-350-7338 or click here.