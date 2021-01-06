Dia de los Reyes celebrated in the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The holidays might be over for many but January 6 is a big day for the Hispanic culture.

Dia De Los Reyes is a traditional religious holiday that celebrates and the three kings who found baby Jesus.

The most common way of celebrating this day is with a traditional bread pastry known as the Rosca. The pastry has an oval shape and is decorated with various candied fruit. A small plastic doll, representing baby Jesus, is hidden inside.

Normally, you find a baby Jesus doll as a surprise inside a Rosca slice but owner of La Reyna Bakery Eduardo Orduño says they are changing things up this year.

“A lot of people do not know where it is and when little kids bite it they might choke on them. That way the family can be with more safety but that’s why we are doing that for this year,” says Orduño.

According to Orduño all baby Jesus dolls are being packaged for family members to personally place them inside and avoid surprising someone when they take a bite.

The bakery is usually packed with clients waiting to get the perfect Rosca but due to CDC guidelines, only six people are allowed in the bakery at a time.

Ordering for pickup is encouraged this year.