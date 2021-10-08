DHS to terminate border barrier contracts in the Rio Grande Valley

WASHINGTON (ValleyCentral) — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will be canceling the remaining border barrier contracts located within U.S. Border Patrol’s (USBP) Laredo Sector and all border barrier contracts located in the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

DHS says their actions are in accordance with the border barrier plans.

According to a release, after the termination, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) begin environmental planning and actions consistent with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) for previously planned border barrier system projects located within the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, and El Centro Sectors.

“Environmental planning activities will cover projects funded with DHS’s Fiscal Year 2018-2021 barrier system appropriations where construction had not started. These activities include additional biological, cultural, and natural resource surveys for project areas where no data have been previously collected,” said the release.

CBP will also be conducting a comprehensive and targeted outreach with interested stakeholders.

These activities will not involve any construction of a new border barrier or permanent land acquisition, stated the release.

The Administration continues to call on Congress to cancel remaining border wall funding and instead fund smarter border security measures, like border technology and modernization of land ports of entry, that are proven to be more effective at improving safety and security at the border. Until and unless Congress cancels those funds, the law requires DHS to use the funds consistent with their appropriated purpose, and beginning environmental planning activities is part of the Department’s plan to do so. U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, Office of Public Affairs

The release also mentioned that this has no impact on previously approved remediation projects that address life, safety, and environmental restoration issues in the Rio Grande Valley, San Diego, and El Centro Sectors in accordance with the Department’s plan.