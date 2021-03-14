DHS sending FEMA to border to assist unaccompanied migrant children

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is directing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to send support for unaccompanied children moving across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Officials hope the added assistance from FEMA will help the agencies safely receive, shelter, and transfer unaccompanied children coming across the border.

DHS states that this will be part of a 90-day effort from several federal agencies hoping to quickly handle the increased number of migrants coming across the border.

According to DHS, encounters at the border have increased since April 2020 as ongoing violence, natural disasters, poverty, and food scarcity continue in Central America.

A release from DHS states that agencies are working quickly to move children from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities to Health and Human Services (HHS) where they are placed with a family member or sponsor until their court cases are processed.

One of FEMA’s efforts while stationed at the border will be to expand lodging capacities at facilities.

Several federal agencies will work together to supply this shelter.

“I am grateful for the exceptional talent and responsiveness of the FEMA team,” said Alejandro N. Mayorkas, DHS Secretary. “I am incredibly proud of the agents of the Border Patrol, who have been working around the clock in difficult circumstances to take care of children temporarily in our care. Yet, as I have said many times, a Border Patrol facility is no place for a child.”

Officials did not disclose where on the border FEMA would be deployed to.