DHS resumes expedited removal of certain families coming across border

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is increasing the number of people expelled from the United States with the resumption of expedited removals.

According to a release from DHS, certain family units that are not able to be expelled under Title 42, will be placed in expedited removal proceedings.

This process accelerates the procedure of removing family units that do not have a basis under U.S. law to be in the United States.

Title 42 was enacted in 2020 by the Trump administration to remove migrants that entered illegally as the nation looked to mitigate COVID-19 during the beginning of the pandemic.

Expulsions under Title 42 are not based on immigration status, according to Customs and Border Protection.

This policy has continued under the Biden administration despite an outcry from advocates calling for the end of Title 42 as legal experts have challenged its legality.

The Biden-Harris Administration is working to build a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system,” said the release. “[DHS] continues to take several steps to improve lawful processing at ports of entry and reforms to strengthen the asylum system. ”