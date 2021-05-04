DHS releases new photos of Donna tent facility

Temporary processing facilities in Donna, Texas on April 30 (CBP Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Released)

DONNA, TEXAS (KVEO)—The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released new photos from inside the Donna tent facility in Texas.

DHS and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) also shared an infographic with information regarding their progress in transferring children out of Customs and Border Protection custody.

DHS has reduced the number of unaccompanied children in CBP custody by 88% since March 28, according to the infographic.

New photos below:

Temporary processing facilities in Donna, Texas on April 30 (CBP Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Released)

Temporary processing facilities in Donna, Texas on April 30 (CBP Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Released)

Temporary processing facilities in Donna, Texas on April 30 (CBP Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Released)

Temporary processing facilities in Donna, Texas on April 30 (CBP Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Released)

Temporary processing facilities in Donna, Texas on April 30 (CBP Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Released)

Temporary processing facilities in Donna, Texas on April 30 (CBP Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Released)

Photographs from February – March for comparison: