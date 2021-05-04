DHS releases new photos of Donna tent facility

Temporary processing facilities in Donna, Texas on April 30 (CBP Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Released)

DONNA, TEXAS (KVEO)—The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released new photos from inside the Donna tent facility in Texas.

DHS and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) also shared an infographic with information regarding their progress in transferring children out of Customs and Border Protection custody.

DHS has reduced the number of unaccompanied children in CBP custody by 88% since March 28, according to the infographic.

New photos below:

  • Temporary processing facilities in Donna, Texas on April 30 (CBP Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Released)
  • Temporary processing facilities in Donna, Texas on April 30 (CBP Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Released)
  • Temporary processing facilities in Donna, Texas on April 30 (CBP Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Released)
  • Temporary processing facilities in Donna, Texas on April 30 (CBP Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Released)
  • Temporary processing facilities in Donna, Texas on April 30 (CBP Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Released)
  • Temporary processing facilities in Donna, Texas on April 30 (CBP Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Released)

Photographs from February – March for comparison:

  • Temporary processing facilities in Donna, Texas, safely processes family units and unaccompanied alien children (UACs) encountered and in the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol. The facility will bolster processing capacity in the RGV while the permanent Centralized Processing Center in McAllen is renovated. CBP Photo by Jaime Rodriguez Sr.
  • Temporary processing facilities in Donna, Texas, safely processes family units and unaccompanied alien children (UACs) encountered and in the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol March 17, 2021. The facility will bolster processing capacity in the RGV while the permanent Centralized Processing Center in McAllen is renovated. . CBP Photo by Jaime Rodriguez Sr.
  • Temporary processing facilities in Donna, Texas, safely processes family units and unaccompanied alien children (UACs) encountered and in the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol March 17, 2021. The facility will bolster processing capacity in the RGV while the permanent Centralized Processing Center in McAllen is renovated. . CBP Photo by Jaime Rodriguez Sr.
  • Temporary processing facilities in Donna, Texas, safely processes family units and unaccompanied alien children (UACs) encountered and in the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol. The facility will bolster processing capacity in the RGV while the permanent Centralized Processing Center in McAllen is renovated. CBP Photo by Jaime Rodriguez Sr.
  • Temporary processing facilities in Donna, Texas, safely processes family units and unaccompanied alien children (UACs) encountered and in the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol March 17, 2021. The facility will bolster processing capacity in the RGV while the permanent Centralized Processing Center in McAllen is renovated. . CBP Photo by Jaime Rodriguez Sr.
  • The temporary processing facilities in Donna, Texas, February 25, 2021, constructed to safely process family units and unaccompanied alien children (UACs) encountered and in the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol. The facility will provide processing capacity in the RGV while the permanent Centralized Processing Center in McAllen is renovated. CBP photo by Jerry Glaser

