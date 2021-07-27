DHS plans to address safety risks and environmental concerns in RGV near border

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is addressing life, safety, environmental, and operational considerations near several areas along the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Tuesday, DHS officials announced the approval of four projects that will improve conditions along the border.

One of these projects focuses on addressing numerous serious safety risks and environmental restoration issues in the Rio Grande Valley.

“These projects are reflective of the commitment of DHS to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of communities along the border, individuals encountered there, and our Border Patrol Agents who patrol the area,” said DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “We remain focused on securing the border and keeping communities safe.”

The other three projects are restoring power in the El Centro, California area, replacing gates and drainage grates near the San Diego barrier, and repairing and reinforcing a small fence between San Diego border segments.

According to a release from DHS on the projects, the Biden-Harris administration is continuing to move money allocated from the border wall project to fund other border security measures, like border technology and modernization of land ports of entry.