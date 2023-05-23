Body-worn cameras are being distributed to 6,000 Customs and Border Protection agents by the end of the year.

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Myorkas announced the first department-wide policy on body-worn cameras for law enforcement officers and agents.

Among the agencies wearing the new body cameras will be U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the plan will include a phased implementation of the body cameras while working with Congress to secure the necessary funding to equip agents nationwide.

In the next 180 days, DHS agencies and offices will draft and issue, or update, their own individual body cam policies that meet or exceed the requirements set forth in the department-wide policy.

The DHS-wide policy will build upon the established policies over the last two years.

“Our ability to secure the homeland rests on public trust, which is built through accountability, transparency, and effectiveness in our law enforcement practices,” Mayorkas said. “Requiring the use of body-worn cameras by our law enforcement officers and agents is another important step DHS is making to bring our law enforcement workforce to the forefront of innovation, and to further build public trust and confidence in the thousands of dedicated and professional law enforcement officers at DHS.”

Federal agents will use the cameras in response to emergency calls, pre-planned arrests, or during execution of a search or seizure warrant or order.