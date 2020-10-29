DHS Acting Secretary holds press conference on completion of 400 miles of border wall

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Acting Secretary Chad F. Wolf is having a press conference in McAllen on the completion of 400 miles of border wall.

According to a release, the press conference will focus on the impact of the border wall.

They will also discuss the wall’s massive impact on securing the border.

Joining Acting Secretary Wolf, is Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representative Mr. Peter Perez, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott and RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings.