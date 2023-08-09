EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health announced its newest doctor to aid women with pelvic health concerns in the Rio Grande Valley.

Dr. Natalia Hernandez, a Colombia native, is the first fellowship-trained woman in female reconstructive urology and voiding dysfunction and neuro-urology to serve the Valley.

Hernandez will join the DHR Health Urology Institute.

“I want to be part of this community and create awareness on female pelvic health,” Hernandez said. “My main goal is to be a resource for women here in the region.”

Hernandez has an academic background from four institutions nationwide including Universidad de Los Andes in Bogota, Harvard Medical School, University of Texas San Antonio and Houston Methodist Hospital.

DHR Health Urology Institute offers advanced surgical treatments and focuses on delivering patient-centered care for any condition that affects the kidneys, bladder, prostate, penis, testes or urethra.