EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health is hosting a 5k run to raise cancer awareness and support.

Purple Run 5k: A Uniting Run for All Cancers aims to celebrate National Cancer Survivors Month this June.

Proceeds from the 5k event will benefit the Renaissance Center Foundation, a non-profit of DHR Health dedicated to assisting underserved cancer patients with financial needs and assistance.

“This event will provide a platform for cancer survivors, patients, families, and the community to come together and share their stories, experiences, and hope,” said Evelyn Saenz, Executive Director of the Renaissance Cancer Foundation.

Registration is now open to participate in the Purple Run 5k. The registration fee is $15 for cancer survivors and $25 for runners and walkers.

“The atmosphere will be filled with encouragement, compassion, and the shared goal of raising cancer awareness and support,” said Clara Chapa, DHR Health Advance Care Center Community Outreach Coordinator.

The run is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., Saturday, June 25 at the Edinburg Municipal Park located on 714 S. Raul Longoria Rd.