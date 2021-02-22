DHR to host second dose vaccination clinic

Local News

by: KVEO Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—DHR Health announced they will host a second dose vaccination clinic this week.

Hidalgo County: State to temporarily stop supply of COVID-19 vaccine, due to cold weather

The second dose is for those who received the first dose at DHR Health between January 30th and February 5th.

Individuals may return on the date scheduled on vaccination card between 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.

DHR officials say to please bring your DHR vaccination card and ID to the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: COVID-19 vaccination distribution in the RGV

Last week, Hidalgo County announced the state of Texas will temporarily discontinue the supply of additional COVID-19 vaccines due to the winter storm.

According to a release, Hidalgo County will now be prioritizing 2nd dose inoculations scheduled this week.

The release mentions local hospitals also receive their supply from the state, but the county does not know how this decision by state officials will affect their supplies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday