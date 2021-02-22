DHR to host second dose vaccination clinic

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—DHR Health announced they will host a second dose vaccination clinic this week.
Hidalgo County: State to temporarily stop supply of COVID-19 vaccine, due to cold weather
The second dose is for those who received the first dose at DHR Health between January 30th and February 5th.
Individuals may return on the date scheduled on vaccination card between 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.
DHR officials say to please bring your DHR vaccination card and ID to the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: COVID-19 vaccination distribution in the RGV
Last week, Hidalgo County announced the state of Texas will temporarily discontinue the supply of additional COVID-19 vaccines due to the winter storm.
According to a release, Hidalgo County will now be prioritizing 2nd dose inoculations scheduled this week.
The release mentions local hospitals also receive their supply from the state, but the county does not know how this decision by state officials will affect their supplies.