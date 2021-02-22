DHR to host second dose vaccination clinic

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—DHR Health announced they will host a second dose vaccination clinic this week.

The second dose is for those who received the first dose at DHR Health between January 30th and February 5th.

Individuals may return on the date scheduled on vaccination card between 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.

DHR officials say to please bring your DHR vaccination card and ID to the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance.

Last week, Hidalgo County announced the state of Texas will temporarily discontinue the supply of additional COVID-19 vaccines due to the winter storm.

According to a release, Hidalgo County will now be prioritizing 2nd dose inoculations scheduled this week.

The release mentions local hospitals also receive their supply from the state, but the county does not know how this decision by state officials will affect their supplies.