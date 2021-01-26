DHR to distribute second dose of Moderna vaccinations

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—DHR Health announced they will be distributing the second dose of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday, January 27.
This distribution is only eligible for people that received the first round of vaccines on Dec. 30.
Health officials will be distributing the vaccine at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
NOTE: Tour second dose is guaranteed as long as you received your first dose with DHR Health on Dec. 30.