DHR to distribute second dose of Moderna vaccinations

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—DHR Health announced they will be distributing the second dose of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday, January 27.

This distribution is only eligible for people that received the first round of vaccines on Dec. 30.

Health officials will be distributing the vaccine at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

NOTE: Tour second dose is guaranteed as long as you received your first dose with DHR Health on Dec. 30.